This evening in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
