Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

