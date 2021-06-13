This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of ra…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of pr…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Martinsville fol…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsv…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high tempe…