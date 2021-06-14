This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. You m…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree l…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of pr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of ra…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and vari…
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsv…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and va…