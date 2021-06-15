Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.