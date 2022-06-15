This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
