Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.