This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the making…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Toda…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.