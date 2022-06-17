For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
