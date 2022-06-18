Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of …
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the making…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable…