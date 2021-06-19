This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Overcast. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
