Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Overcast. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.