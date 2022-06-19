 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

