Martinsville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
