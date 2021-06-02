 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert