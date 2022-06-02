For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low.…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville W…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Th…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the making…