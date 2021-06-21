This evening in Martinsville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
