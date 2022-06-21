For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
