Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Local Weather

