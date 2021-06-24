 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert