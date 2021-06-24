This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
