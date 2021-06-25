Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.