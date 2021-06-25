Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the mak…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 deg…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Overcast. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday.…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.