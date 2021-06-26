Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
