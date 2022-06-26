 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

