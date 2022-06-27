Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.