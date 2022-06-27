This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the mak…
This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and var…