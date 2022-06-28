For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
