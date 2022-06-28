Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.