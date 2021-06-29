Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.12. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.