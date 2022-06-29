 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

