 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert