For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
