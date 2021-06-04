 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert