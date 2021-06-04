This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of …
This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsv…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures thi…