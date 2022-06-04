Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.