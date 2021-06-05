For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
