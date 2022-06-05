This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
