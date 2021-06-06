 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert