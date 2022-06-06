This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsv…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville W…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variabl…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the making…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be …