Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.