Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

