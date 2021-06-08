Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head…
This evening in Martinsville: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted.…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degre…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a …