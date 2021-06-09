Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.