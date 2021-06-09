This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
