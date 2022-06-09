Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.