This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
