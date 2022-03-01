Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area w…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s …
Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Ma…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.