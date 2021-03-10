For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Martinsville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Martinsville temperatures will reach…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the M…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsvill…