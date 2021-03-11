This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
