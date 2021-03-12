Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.