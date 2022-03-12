Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.