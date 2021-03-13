This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
