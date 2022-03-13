Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.