Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

