 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert