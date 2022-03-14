For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
