 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert