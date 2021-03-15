Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.