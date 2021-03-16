Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.