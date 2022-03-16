Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.