Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

