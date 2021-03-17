Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Martinsville area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees to…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and varia…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will se…